Orissa High Court Grants Conditional Bail To Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi In Job Scam Case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to the expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi in connection with the Tata Motors job scam at Golanthara police station.

Of six cases, he has obtained bail in six cases now and he is free to walk out of the Jharpada Special Jail.

Pradeep was arrested by the Crime Branch on December  3 last year for allegedly collecting money in the name of providing jobs in a private company on behalf of Akash Kumar Pathak, son of suspended Forest officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

