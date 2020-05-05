Cuttack : In view of the ongoing lockdown due to the Coronvirus outbreak, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday extended all interim protection given by the High Court or Sessions Court, which are likely to be expired today, till June 18, 2020.

“Interim protection given in all the anticipatory bail applications by the High Court or Sessions Court for a limited period, which are likely to expire by today or has expired in the meantime, shall stand extended till 18th of June , 2020, ” said the the High Court order.

“All the interim bail granted under Section 439 CrPC by the High Court or Sessions Courts and limited by time-frame specifying an expiry date , stands extended till June 18, 2020 , subject to the condition that , on every 10 day from today the defence counsel shall file a petition supported by affidavit before the competent court in session over the matter, to the effect that the person on interim bail is not abusing his /her liberty and he/she is living within the jurisdiction of the Court,” it added..

The Court also put in abeyance, any orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition, anticipatory bail, parole, bail granted under Section 439 or CrPC etc till June 18, 2020.

The High Court also asked police personnel not to be in a hurry to arrest the accused without complying with the provision of Section 41 (A) Cr PC till June 18, 2020.