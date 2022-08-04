Orissa High Court Disposes Babushaan’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today disposed off the anticipatory bail plea of Ollywood actor Babushaan aka Tanmay Mohanty.

The High Court stated that there is no need to file an anticipatory bail in the case as there is cooperation by the actor in the investigation.

In the controversy involving Odia actor Babushan, his wife Trupti and Babu’s ‘Premam’ co-actor Prakruti Mishra, it has been expected that the matter will be resolved soon with mutual consent.

It is noteworthy that, in a viral video, circulated in the media by Aparajita Mohanty the mother of Babushaan Mohanty, the actor appealed, ‘Please leave us alone’.

The veteran actress urged the media not to gather in front of their residence since it is creating problems for their family.

It can be further mentioned that, on July 23, a video had gone viral in which Odia film actor Babushaan was seen with actress Prakruti Mishra in a car and his wife Trupti Satpathy spotted them.

The incident was reportedly witnessed in Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar. The people who were present there had made the video viral.