Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed an accused to plant 100 trees within a period of three months.

The top court of the State’s order came while granting a conditional bail to the accused.

The court has also asked the investigating officer to submit a report proving that the accused has planted the trees within the allotted time.

According to reports, the accused, a resident of Boudh police station area, barged into the house of a girl, with whom he had one-sided love affair, and tried to kidnap her on January 31, 2020. He was arrested and forwarded to the court after the girl’s family members filed an FIR with the police.

The accused had approached the High Court seeking bail following which a bench of Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi said that the Boudh SDJM would give the bail with certain condition.

This apart, the court has asked the accused to plant 100 trees within three months.