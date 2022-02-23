Orissa High Court directs 5-member committee to hold public hearing over Dhinkia dispute

Jagatsinghpur: The Orissa High Court has directed the five-member committee, which it had constituted, to conduct a public hearing in the violence-hit Dhinkia village in Jagatsinghpur.

The Orissa High Court had appointed the five-member team comprising counsels Prasanta Kumar Jena, Omkar Devdas and Sukanta Kumar Dalai, additional government lawyers Debakanta Mohanty and J Katikia, for assessment of ground situation at Dhinkia.

The team members, which visited the spot to investigate the alleged police atrocity on the locals who have been protesting the eviction of betel vineyards to pave way for the proposed JSW steel plant and submitted four different reports over the issue.

However, the court directed the committee members to visit Dhinkia again on March 5 and submit an anonymous report after holding a public hearing in the village. The court has asked the committee to submit its report three days after its visit.

The Court also scheduled the next hearing of the case to March 11.