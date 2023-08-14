Orissa High Court defers hearing of PIL seeking inventory of Puri Ratna Bhandar valuables to Sep 13

Cuttack: Orissa High Court today deferred the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed for reopening of Puri Ratna Bhandar (treasury) and inventory of the valuables to September 13.

A two-judge bench of the court consisting the Chief Justice differed the hearing of the PIL filed by Lawyer Dilip Kumar Mohapatra.

It is to be noted here that the Orissa High Court appointed amicus curiae has submitted an affidavit to the court over repairing of the Jagamohan and the Nata Mandap of the Shree Jagannath Temple.

Likewise, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has earlier informed the Court that the valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar of the 12th century shrine are safe, and therefore, opening of the treasure house or forming of a committee for the same is not warranted.

The SJTA’s affidavit revealed that the Ratna Bhandar was opened and the inventory of the valuables was last done in 1978. It said that there are 149.460 Kgs of gold ornaments and 184 kgs of silver in the Ratna Bhandar.

The Administrator (Niti) of SJTA, in the affidavit had informed the court that the Ratna Bhandar is classified under three categories, viz, the articles that are kept in Bhitar Bhandar and never used (category-I); those that are used only on ceremonial or festive occasion (category-II); and those that are for daily use of the deities (category-III). One has to go through the Bahar Bhandar to enter into the Bhitar Bhandar. He submitted an affidavit with the above mentioned information following the order of the court.

However, the bench of the High Court including Chief Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho will conduct the hearing in the case on September 13.