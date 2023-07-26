Orissa High Court creates history by delivering verdict in Odia

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has achieved a new milestone after Justice Dr. Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi delivered a verdict in Odia. This was the first time in the state’s legal history that a verdict was delivered in the regional language.

A civil case which was under trials, concluded on July 19. Subsequently, Justice Panigrahi took the remarkable step of delivering the court’s verdict in Odia, the mother tongue of the regionals. This decision is one step towards making complex legal matters comprehensible to the people who have difficulty in understanding formal language.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Supreme Court, DY Chandrachud had emphasized on the importance of releasing verdicts in different regional languages.

The Orissa High Court is currently gearing up for the celebration of its 75th Foundation Day. President Droupadi Murmu will be gracing the event with her presence.