Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr. S Muralidhar retires after making these significant contributions

Cuttack: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Dr. S Muralidhar demitted office today. He had joined the High Court as its 32nd incumbent on January 4, 2021.

Justice Muralidhar has made a significant contribution to the Indian judiciary during his tenure. Besides, as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, he took several significant steps for which his name will be written in the golden letter in the history of the top court of Odisha.

Justice Muralidhar gained praises from all for requesting the lawyers of the High Court to avoid using terms such as “my lord” or “your lordship” while addressing him.

Justice Muralidhar introduced the Paperless Courts in Odisha for the first time. Besides, he took steps and made the Court of the Chief Justice as the first ever Paperless Court in the State.

Later, he introduced the Paperless Courts in different parts of the State. He also inaugurated the e-filing web portal on April 5 this year. Apart from this, he started the live streaming of the hearing of cases on High Court’s official YouTube channel from August 2, 2021.

He also played a vital role during the COVID pandemic by establishing 20 virtual courts at different places in Odisha. This helped the judiciary system to function even though almost everything was affected due to the coronavirus. He also successfully digitized hundred or two hundred year old records for effective preservation.

Moreover, the setting up of Judicial Archives and Museum of Justice are two of many other contributions made by Justice Dr. S Muralidhar.

Born on August 8, 1961, Justice Dr. Muralidhar commenced his journey in the legal field as an advocate on September 12, 1984. He gained experience practicing in civil courts in Chennai, the Delhi High Court, and the Supreme Court of India, honing his expertise in various facets of law.

His remarkable legal acumen led to his appointment as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006. A year later, on August 29, 2007, he was sworn in as a Permanent Judge, further solidifying his commitment to delivering justice.

In recognition of his capabilities and dedication, Justice Dr. Muralidhar was later transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020 before assuming the posted of Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on January 4, 2021.

He was well known for managing the cases of the victims of Bhopal gas tragedy and Narmada Dam displaced persons. There are several reporting judgments of Justice Dr. Muralidhar in Delhi High Court and Punjab and Haryana High Court, which are considered as his vital contribution to the Indian judiciary.