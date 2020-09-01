orissa high court on school fees
Orissa High Court, Cuttack

Orissa High Court asks to amicably settle Private School Fee issue

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Tuesday asked Odisha government to amicably settle the Private School fee matter. HC asked to convene a meeting between the aggrieved parents and the School authorities along with the secretary of the  Odisha Mass Education Department to find out a way to resolve the matter.

It is to be noted that a Public Interest Litigation had been filed in the High Court by Odisha Abibhabak Mahasangha and other petitioners seeking exemption of tuition fee, bus fees, annual fees etc. by private schools in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

It is to be noted that schools in the State have been shut since March to avoid spread of Covid 19. However, these days most schools have started to conduct online classes.

