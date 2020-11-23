Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday has asked the Odisha government to clarify on the issue relating to how much schools fees can be waived off.

While hearing the matter, the Court directed the State government to submit an affidavit in this matter as soon as possible.

The next date of the hearing has been fixed on December 2.

It is to be noted that the Odisha Abibhabak Mahasangha and others had filed a petition in this regard and demanded for waiver of fees as Covid has been declared as a disaster by the state.