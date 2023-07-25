State

Orissa HC stays Odisha Civil Services 2021 results, details here

The Odisha Civil Services 2021 results have been stayed by the Orissa High Court on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Odisha Civil Services 2021 results
File Photo

Cuttack: The Odisha Civil Services 2021 results have been stayed by the Orissa High Court on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

Odisha Civil Service Result 2021 result shall be on stay until next hearing said the Court. An interim stay has been put on the matter.

Prohibited by High Court. Order not to publish results without permission of High Court. The High Court directed the Odisha Public Service Commission to stay the result publication until further notice.

The High Court accepted the petition of a Divyang candidate Satish Kumar Panigrahi, and gave this order. The next hearing of the case has been fixed in the first week of September.

