Orissa HC stays Odisha Civil Services 2021 results, details here

Cuttack: The Odisha Civil Services 2021 results have been stayed by the Orissa High Court on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

The High Court accepted the petition of a Divyang candidate Satish Kumar Panigrahi, and gave this order. The next hearing of the case has been fixed in the first week of September.