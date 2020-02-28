Orissa HC orders State Government to pay Home Guards at par with Constables

Cuttack: Bringing good news the Orissa High Court today asked the State government to pay salary to Home Guards at par with police constables.

It has also directed the government to pay the interim daily allowance of Rs 500 to Home Guards with retrospective effect from January 1, 2020.

The directive of Odisha HC came on the basis of a directive issued by the Supreme Court earlier, in which it had ordered a hike in the duty allowance of Home Guards. The Apex court had maintained that the minimum pay equivalent to the scale of the lowest rank in the police should be given to the Constables.

The High Court order will benefit 17,757 Home Guards working in the State.