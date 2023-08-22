Orissa HC lifts stay on recruitment of 7483 nursing officers

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday cleared the confusion relating to the recruitment of 7483 nursing officers, it lifted the stay on the recruitment process.

The Court modified its May 1, 2023 order while hearing plea of pharmacists seeking preference in the recruitment process as Covid-19 Warriors.

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) had invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 7483 District Cadre Group-C posts of Nursing Officer-2023.

Interested candidates could register and submit online application for the mega recruitment drive from January 27, 2023. The last date for submission of the application was February 17, 2023. A case was filed in this regard and the Orissa High Court had put a stay on the recruitment process.

It is expected that thousands of aspiring candidates having degrees/diplomas in nursing courses will be benefitted greatly by these steps. Decision was taken to fill up the newly created posts in phases.

With the addition of this huge technical manpower, healthcare service in healthcare institutions like District Headquarters Hospitals and Medical Colleges and hospitals in the State will improve to a great extent.

These nursing officers will be posted all over Odisha in the 30 districts, said reliable reports relating to this matter.