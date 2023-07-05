Orissa HC issues notice to 4 on opening of Ratna Bhandar

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday has issued notices to four respondents while hearing a petition regarding opening of Ratna Bhandar. 

opening of Ratna Bhandar
File Photo of Jagannath Temple

Cuttack/Puri: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday has issued notices to four respondents while hearing a petition regarding the opening of the Ratna Bhandar.

The much talked about issue of the opening of the Ratna Bhandar in the premises of the Puri Jagannath Temple has been heard by the Orissa High Court today.

The notices have been served by the Orissa High Court to the following namely: the Srimandir managing committee chairman, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator, the ASI DG and the ASI Superintendent;.

It is worth mentioning that the next hearing is scheduled to be held on August 7, 2023.

