Orissa HC hears plea on summer vacation of Anganwadi Centres

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Thursday heard the case for Anganwadi Centre summer vacation in the state. The High Court asked the State Women and Child Welfare Department to look into the matter and take an accurate decision for the betterment of students and workers of Anganwadi centres.

Anganwadi centres remain open even during the summer holidays, while all other schools and colleges remain closed.

The Anganwadi workers have been working continuously during the season without any break even when the heat wave is on peak. At the same time, if the students go to the centres in such weather conditions, there is a high chance of them falling ill.

Following this, the Indian Development Council filed a petition on behalf of the Nayagarh branch.

High Court Judge Justice V Narsingh heard the plea. Advocate Gopal Jena was handling the case on behalf of the petitioner.