Orissa HC directs State Govt to increase daily allowances of home guard to Rs.533

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has directed the State government to enhance the daily allowance of home guards to Rs.533. HC asked to hike the allowance with retrospective effect from January 2020.

In last February, the HC had directed the government to pay home guards an allowance equivalent to the minimum monthly pay of the constables referring the 2015 Supreme Court order. However, the State Government had then challenged the order to pay Rs 500 duty allowance a day.

Odisha has approximately 18,000 home guards, who are part of the police force but not regular employees.