Orissa HC directs govt to regularize jobs of 600 data entry operators

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has directed the State government to regularize jobs of 600 contractual data entry operators in the State.

The Court ordered the State government to regularize the services of the contractual data entry operators within three months. The division bench of Orissa High Court upheld the order passed by a single-judge bench.

The State government shall provide all benefits to the contractual data entry operators since the publication of the notification, the order further read.