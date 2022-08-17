Orissa HC directs actress Barsha Priyadarshini to appear before Delhi Police within 15 days

Cuttack: In the latest development of the Anubhav-Barsha marital discord case in Odisha, Ollywood actress Barsha Priyadarhini has been directed to appear before Delhi Police within fifteen days.

Allowing the actress interim relief for15 days Orissa High Court directed her to appear before Delhi Police within this time.

Earlier, she had been given interim relief on August 8 and then on August 17. Not only Barsha, but High Court had also granted interim relief to her mother and niece in the casteist remark case.

It is to be noted that a case had been registered by Delhi Police based on a complaint lodged by Anubhav’s assistant Sujit Dalei for casteist remark. Orissa High Court had earlier also directed Delhi police to provide security to Sujit Dalei.

Delhi Police had issued notice to Barsha and others in this connection. On last 25th, Delhi Police had visited Cuttack and issued the notice to the actress through Purighat Police. In this matter, Barsha had applied for anticipatory bail.