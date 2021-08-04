Orissa HC Bar Association opposes live streaming of court proceedings: Bar-Bench meet on August 6

By WCE 5
Siddha Mahapurusha Mani Society Chit Fund Scam

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Bar Association has opposed the live streaming of Court proceedings while the live streaming has been started from August 2 on trial basis.

As per reports, a Bar-Bench meeting will be held on August 6. The Bar is waiting for the decision of this meeting. As per reports, the next meeting of the High Court Bar Association will be held on August 9 when the next course of action will be discussed.

The Bar Association has said that the order for live streaming should be rescinded to protect the dignity and majesty of courts. It added its views and suggestion were not considered while taking the decision.

Besides, disciplinary action will be taken against the advocates who appeared in the Court of the CJ setting aside the decision of the Bar, said HC Bar Association President Jagabandhu Sahu.

You might also like
State

6 arrested for murder of youth in Odisha’s Khordha district

State

Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Lovlina Borgohain for winning Olympics bronze medal…

State

Odia Journalism Day celebrated at IIMC, Dhenkanal

State

Odisha: Vigilance unearths property worth Rs 1.25 crore from Ophthalmic Assistant

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.