Bhubaneswar: Organized Coronavirus rapid testing in Bhubaneswar. This testing is being done in a systematic manner by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Health Department, Odisha.

Initially persons on active duty such as healthcare workers, police force, sanitation workers, delivery personnel, vegetable vendors, milk booth owners, as well as people living in containment zones and nearby slums shall be covered on priority for rapid tests in Bhubaneswar.

The rapid test is done by drawing blood from the veins and it takes a total of 15-30 minutes to get the result. Collection of nasal and throat swabs shall however continue for all contacts of positive cases, all persons with flu-like symptoms and all high risk asymptomatic cases throughout the state including Bhubaneswar.

Residents of the smart city have been requested to contact their Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM), ASHA workers or ward officer to avail testing in an orderly and smooth manner.