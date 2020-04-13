Bhubaneswar: The order on two containment zones in Bhubaneswar has been rescinded on Monday. The two areas are Sundarpada and Jadupur-Begunia. Bhubaneswar Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury announced about lifting of the order in a press meet today in Bhubaneswar.

After these two containment zones, now 3 containment zones remain in force in in the capital city.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had earlier declared Jadupur , Begunia and Sundarpada areas as coronavirus (COVID-19) containment zones.

According to BMC, the stretch between Pala Mandap Chhak (Begunia) and Jadupur village were sealed. Pani Tanki to Jadupur village and Main Road Auto Stand to Jadupur village had also been sealed. Besides, the road connecting Ambedkar Sikshya Kendra and Jadupur village had been sealed.

Similarly, the stretch between Sundarpada Municipality Hospital Square and Kaluasuni Temple had been sealed. The road connecting Sundarpada Municipality Hospital Square to Sarakantar New Culvert (Near Railway Track) and Kaluasuni Temple to Tata Project SeTP had also been sealed.