Met Dept forecasts heavy rain

Orange Warning Issued To Coastal And Northern Odisha, SRC Issues Alert

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Orange alert has been issued to coastal and northern parts of Odisha, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked the collectors of these to be on alert.

An orange warning has been issued for six (6) districts by the SRC. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.

The Indian Met Department (IMD) regional centre at Bhubaneswar has also issued a yellow warning for 13 districts of Odisha.

As per the latest weather bulletin, the Yellow Warning has been issued for: Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Puri.

Further, the MeT department has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea till August 26.

