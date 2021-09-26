Orange Warning Issued For Odisha Heavy Rainfall Predicted, Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Moderate rain and thundershowers with one or two intense to heavy spells of rain and wind speed 40-50 kmph likely to affect some parts of various districts in Odisha.

The districts in which there is a possibility of rain are:

PURI, KHORDA(INCLUDING BHUBANESWAR, CUTTACK(INCLUDING CUTTACK CITY), NAYAGARH, GANJAM , GAJAPATI , BALASORE, BHADRAK, JAGATSINGHPUR, KENDRAPARA , RAYGADA AND KORAPUT within next three hours.

Water logging in low lying area, occasionally poor visibility and traffic disruption in urban area likely. Avoid movement in affected area and do arrangement for drainage of excess water.

An yellow warning has also been issued with light to moderate rain and thundershower with lightning likely to affect some parts of districts of Odisha.

The following district have ben issued a warning:

MALKANGIRI, KANDHAMAL, NAYAGARH, BOUDH, NAWARANGPUR, KALAHANDI, ANUGUL, DHENKANAL, JAJPUR, KEONJHAR AND DEOGARH within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.