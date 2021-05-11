Orange Warning Issued For Bhubaneswar, Cuttack And 21 Districts In Odisha

Orange Alert For 21 Districts

Bhubaneswar: The MeT Department has issued an orange weather warning for thunderstorm in 21 districts of Odisha including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar till 3:20 pm on Tuesday.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied with squall wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph ma be experienced  said the MeT.

The alert has been sounded for: Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Puri, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Balangir, Bargarh, Khordha and Cuttack.

Under the impact of the orange warning, minor damage to loose or unsecured structures may occur. There might also be minor damage to trees or some damage to standing crops may occur.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.

