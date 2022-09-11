Orange warning issued for 8 Odisha districts for heavy to very heavy rain

Bhubaneswar: Orange warning has been issued for 8 Odisha districts predicting heavy to very heavy rain due to the effect of low pressure.

The whole of Odisha is receiving heavy rain due to low pressure. Depression will be witnessed today in the Bay of Bengal however there is no chances of cyclone. At least 45 to 55 km/ hr wind speed has been predicted due to the effect of the Depression.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted Depression over Bay of Bengal off South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coasts today.

The 8 districts for which Orange warning has been issued for rain are – Bargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur. In some places of these districts 11 to 20 cm may be experienced, the rain warning also said.

Similarly, yellow warning has been issued for 16 districts of Odisha. Again the MeT department has issued yellow warning for heavy rain on 13 September.

Fishermen have been debarred to venture into the sea due to the rain warning.