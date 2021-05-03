Orange Warning Issued For 10 Districts In Odisha, Thunder Squall Expected

By WCE 2
rain in odisha
Orange Alert Issued For 10 Districts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Thunder squall with wind speed reaching 50 – 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of: Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur.

Under the impact of the orange warning, minor damage to loose or unsecured structures may occur. There might also be minor damage to trees or some damage to standing crops may occur.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Boudh and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

 

You might also like
State

Youth thrashes sister-in-law, Man attempts to kill own son over share in crop in…

State

Odisha CM Naveen Sanctions Rs 10 Cr To CMC For Covid Management

State

Odisha Records Highest Ever OGST Collection Of Rs 1126.67 Cr During April

State

Compulsory Retirement Of Tainted IFS Officer Pathak Approved By President Of India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.