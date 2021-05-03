Bhubaneswar: Thunder squall with wind speed reaching 50 – 60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of: Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur.

Under the impact of the orange warning, minor damage to loose or unsecured structures may occur. There might also be minor damage to trees or some damage to standing crops may occur.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Boudh and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.