Orange warning alert for thunderstorm and lightning in several districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rain lashed Odisha, witnessing drop in the maximum temperature, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert to several parts of Odisha in the next few days.

The IMD informed that the maximum temperature is very likely to fall by 2 to 3 degree Celsius during the next three days at a few places over the districts of Odisha. It also issued an ‘orange warning’ for thunderstorm with lightning and hailstorm in parts of Odisha.

Here is Weather Forecast and Warning

Day 1 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 23.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 24.04.2023)

Orange Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada.

Hailstorm islikely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 25.04.2023)

Orange Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Hailstorm likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal. Heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Koraput.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 26.04.2023)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 27.04.2023)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput.