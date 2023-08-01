Orange alert for heavy rainfall in 7 districts of Odisha in next 3hrs

Bhubaneswar: Moderate rain and thundershower with one or two intense too heavy spells of rain is likely to affect seven districts of Odisha.

The seven districts are as follows:

MAYURBHANJ, KEOJHAR, SUNDARGARH, BHADRAK, JAJPUR, KENDRAPARA, and JAGATSINGPUR

The warning has been issued within the next three (3) hours.

The MeT department has further warned of water logging in low lying area, occasionally poor visibility and traffic disruption in urban area. The weather department has further advised to avoid movement in the affected area and to arrange for drainage of excess water.

A yellow warning has been issued for light to moderate rain and thundershower with lightning likely to affect as many as 1o districts of Odisha, they are as follows:

PURI, KHURDA, CUTTACK, GANJAM, GAJAPATI, RAYGADA, KALAHANDI, NUAPADA, MALKANAGIRI and KORAPUT

The warning has been issued within the next three (3) hours.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strike.