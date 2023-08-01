Orange alert for heavy rainfall in 7 districts of Odisha in next 3hrs

An Orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in 7 districts of Odisha whereas, a yellow alert has been issued to 10 others for next 3 hours

By Sudeshna Panda 0
heavy rainfall odisha

Bhubaneswar: Moderate rain and thundershower with one or two intense too heavy spells of rain is likely to affect seven districts of Odisha.

The seven districts are as follows:

MAYURBHANJ, KEOJHAR, SUNDARGARH, BHADRAK, JAJPUR, KENDRAPARA, and JAGATSINGPUR

The warning has been issued within the next three (3) hours.

The MeT department has further warned of water logging in low lying area, occasionally poor visibility and traffic disruption in urban area. The weather department has further advised to avoid movement in the affected area and to arrange for drainage of excess water.

A yellow warning has been issued for light to moderate rain and thundershower with lightning likely to affect as many as 1o districts of Odisha, they are as follows:

PURI, KHURDA, CUTTACK, GANJAM, GAJAPATI, RAYGADA, KALAHANDI, NUAPADA, MALKANAGIRI and KORAPUT

The warning has been issued within the next three (3) hours.

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strike.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Yet another lightning death in Chilika, 4 critical

State

6 injured in jackal attack in Ganjam

State

Man dies after tree falls on him amid heavy rains in Bhubaneswar

State

Boats in Bhubaneswar to rescue people from various areas!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans