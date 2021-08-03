OPTCL Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Apply online for Management Trainee Posts, Salary up to Rs 1,77,500

Good news for jobs aspirants looking for govt jobs in Odisha. Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has invited application for recruitment to the posts of Management Trainee through GATE 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OPTCL MT Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website of OPTCL –optcl.co.in. The last date to apply for the management trainee posts is 31st August 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – August 01, 2021

Last date for Online Application – August 31, 2021

Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (Electrical) – 50 Posts

UR – 25 Posts

SEBC – 5 Posts

SC – 8 Posts

ST -12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPTCL MT Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution or Passing of Section-A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate

Minimum 60 % or Equivalent CGPA *. For SC/ST/PWD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks required is 50%.

The candidate should have appeared and qualified GATE 2021 conducted by IITs and should have a valid GATE Score. The qualifying marks as declared by GATE 2021 Organizing Body shall be considered.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit: 21 years

Maximum age limit: 32 years

Salary Details

The candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 56,100 after completion of the one-year training period.

On successful completion of training, the candidates will be placed as Assistant Manager (Electrical ) in E-3 Grade in the Pay Matrix (level EE_2) of Rs 56,100- Rs 1,77,500 .

Selection Process

The Selection Process will be based on marks obtained (out of 100) in the Electrical discipline paper of GATE 2021 & Personal Interview.

How to Apply for OPTCL MT Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the management trainee posts online on official website of OPTCL that is www.optcl.co.in on or before 31st August 2021.

Important Links

OPTCL MT Notification Download

Official Website

OPTCL MT Application Link