OPTCL Assistant Medical Officer vacancy notification issued, check details

The Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of Assistant Medical Officer.

According to the notification, one post of Assistant Medical Officer will be filled up during this recruitment drive which will continue to June 21, 2023.

OPTCL Assistant Medical Officer vacancy details

Eligibility Criteria:

MBBS from recognized University.

Experience:

Candidate should have 1 year relevant post qualification experience.

Age limits:

The maximum age limit of the candidates should be 45 years as on 01.06.2023.

Pay & Allowances:

Monthly Remuneration is Rs 70,000/- with 3% yearly increment.

How to apply:

Candidates are requested to download the application form from our website optcl.co.in. Application should be superscribed “For the post of Assistant Medical Officer” and sent along with Bio-data, attested recent passport size photograph, attested copies of certificates in support of the date of birth, qualification and experience to SGM (HRD), 2nd floor, Multistoried Building, OPTCL, Janpath, Bhubaneswar751022 through Regd. Post / Speed Post /Courier Service only on or before 21.06.2023 5.30 PM. OPTCL shall not be responsible for any postal delay / wrong delivery / loss in transit. Applications after due date OR without supporting documents/incomplete/not fulfilling the prescribed criteria in any respect shall be rejected outrightly.

Tenure of Contract:

The tenure of contract is initially for a period of 3 years. This is a full time contractual appointment, hence the appointee shall not accept any other appointment paid or otherwise.

Extension: Extension will be considered subject to satisfactory performance and requirement of OPTCL.

Click here to read the OPTCL Assistant Medical Officer recruitment notification.

Click here to visit the official website.