OPSC releases admit card for Mains Written Examination of OJS 2022

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) mains written examination, 2022. The highly anticipated examination is scheduled to take place from September 3rd to September 7th, 2023. To download the admit card and instructions, aspiring candidates can visit the official website of OPSC. The examination will be conducted in two separate time slots each day.

The examination timetable is as follows:

September 3: Paper 1 (General English) and Paper 2 (Procedural Laws)

September 4 (1st Slot): Law of Crime and Law of Torts

September 4 (2nd Slot): Jurisprudence and Constitution of India

September 5 (1st Slot): Law of Property

September 5 (2nd Slot): Personal Law

September 7: Law of Contract

The examination will be conducted across three cities including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur, providing candidates with convenient options for participation.

Candidates are assigned two separate time slots each day. The first slot, from 9:30 am to 12 noon, will accommodate Paper 1 and specific law papers, while the second slot, from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm, will host the remaining law papers.

Applicants are encouraged to access their admission certificates and review the instructions for candidates on the official OPSC website (opsc.gov.in).

The application process for the OJS Mains Written Examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on March 17, 2023.