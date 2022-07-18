OPSC recruitment 2022: Fresh notification issued for recruitment of 261 Assistant Agriculture Officer posts

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) issued a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer in Class-II of Group-B of Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service, under Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment.

Online applications are invited from the prospective candidates through the proforma application to be made available on the website of the Commission.

The link for online application and submission shall be available from July 29, 2022 to August 29. As many as 261 Assistant Agriculture Officer posts to be filled up during this recruitment drive.

Vacancy position:

UR: 140

SEBC: 14

SC: 45

ST: 62

Age limits:

day of January 2022 and must not be above the age of 38 years on the first January 2021 i.e. he/she must not have been born earlier than 2 January, 1983 and not later than 1 January, 2001. The upper limit relaxable up to 5 years for candidates belonging to the categories of Socially and Economically Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Women and Ex-Servicemen and 10 years for candidates belonging to PWD category (40% or more).

PWD candidates belonging to SEBC, SC and ST categories are eligible for cumulative age relaxation benefit of 15 (fifteen) years.

Educational qualification:

A candidate must have possessed a Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture or equivalent qualification from any University or Institution recognised by any State government or the government of India.

Examination fee:

The examination fee has been exempted to all the categories of candidate as per G.A. & P.G. Department Notification no.9897/Gen., dt.11.04.2022.

Pay Structure:

The recruitment will be in the pre-revised scale of Rs 9300-34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4600 (PB-2) or level 10 of the pay matrix revised as per ORSP Rules 2017 with usual dearness and other allowances as may be sanctioned by the Odisha government from time to time.

Click here to read the OPSC Assistant Agriculture Officer recruitment 2022 notification