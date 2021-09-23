OPSC Recruitment 2021: Online application deadline for this Odisha government job extended, apply soon

Good news for the candidates who could not apply for this Odisha government job earlier. They have now got a great opportunity to apply as Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has extended the last date for the online application for the recruitment to the post of Professors in different State Public Universities.

“This is corrigendum issued for the information of all concerned that the Commission has been pleased to allow the opening of the link for online registration as well as payment gateway with effect from today i.e 23.09. 2021 till 30.09.2021 which was closed on 13.09.2021. The last date for online submission is now revised to 11.10.2021 which earlier was closed on 21.09.2021 for recruitment to the post of Professors in different State Public Universities. All other terms and conditions of the advertisement No.10 of 2021/22 for the recruitment to the posts of Professors in different State Public University remain unchanged,” said the OPSC in a notification.

OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Total vacancies for Professor- 183 posts

Utkal University-36

Sambalpur University-13

Behrampur University-12

Fakir Mohan University-12

MSCB University-15

Ravenshaw University-26

Rama Devi Women’s Uniersity-09

Gangadhar Meher University-19

Rajendra University-18

Kalahandi University-16

Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University-07

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be an eminent scholar having a Ph.D degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline. And should have a minimum of 10 research Publications in the peer-reviewed of UGC-listed journals.

A total Research score of 120 as per table given in the table 2 Annexure-II of UGC guidelines-2018

Minimum ten years of teaching experience in University and College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor or Research Experience in University/National Level Institution having successfully guided doctoral candidates.

OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 21 years (As on 1st January 2021)

Maximum age – No limit

Pay Scale of OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021

Cell-1 of Level 14 of the pay matrix under Odisha Revised Scales of Pay for University Teachers (UGC Scale of Pay) Rule 2019.

How to Apply for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 through online mode on the official website of OPSC i. e. www.opsc.gov.in starting from 25th August 2021 till 24th September 2021.

OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

For General and OBC category candidates – Rs 400

No fee for SC / ST of Odisha only and PwD category candidates.

Important Links