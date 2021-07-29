OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification out for 183 Professor posts in Universities of Odisha, Apply online

Odisha Public Service Commission has published a notification for the recruitment of 185 Professor Posts in different static public universities under the Administrative Control of the Higher Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online on the official website of OPSC i. e. www.opsc.gov.in from 25th August 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is 24th September 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date for submission of online application: August 25, 2021

Last Date for submission of online application: September 24, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies for Professor- 183 posts

Utkal University-36

Sambalpur University-13

Behrampur University-12

Fakir Mohan University-12

MSCB University-15

Ravenshaw University-26

Rama Devi Women’s Uniersity-09

Gangadhar Meher University-19

Rajendra University-18

Kalahandi University-16

Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University-07

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be an eminent scholar having a Ph.D degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline.

And should have a minimum of 10 research Publications in the peer-reviewed of UGC-listed journals.

A total Research score of 120 as per table given in the table 2 Annexure-II of UGC guidelines-2018

Minimum ten years of teaching experience in University and College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor or

Research Experience in University/National Level Institution having successfully guided doctoral candidates.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 21 years (As on 1st January 2021)

Maximum age – No limit

Pay Scale

Cell-1 of Level 14 of the pay matrix under Odisha Revised Scales of Pay for University Teachers (UGC Scale of Pay) Rule 2019.

How to Apply for OPSC Professor Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OPSC Associate Professor Recruitment 2021 through online mode on the official website of OPSC i. e. www.opsc.gov.in starting from 25th August 2021 till 24th September 2021.

Application Fee

For General and OBC category candidates – Rs 400

No fee for SC / ST of Odisha only and PwD category candidates.

