Candidates who have a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science have an opportunity to get a job as the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification.

According to the notification released by the OPSC, as many as 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Class – II posts will be filled up during the recruitment drive.

Details of OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon recruitment 2021:

Important dates:

Date of issuance of notification: June 8, 2021

Opening Date of Registration: June 18, 2021

Last Date of Registration: 16 July 2021

Last Date for Online Application Submission: 23 July 2021

Name and number of posts:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Class – II: 351 Posts

UR: 96

SEBC: 37

SC: 62

ST: 156

Education qualification:

The candidates who want to be part of the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon recruitment 2021 process should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science or its equivalent.

Age Limit:

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age or older than 32 Years. However, there will be upper age relaxation for SC/ST/SEBC/PWD/Women/Ex-Serviceman as per the government rules.

Selection Criteria:

Selection of the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon recruitment 2021 drive will be done on the basis of written test.

How to Apply for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021?

The Eligible candidates can apply Online through the official website of OPSC (links given below).

Click here to go to the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.