OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification For Online Application Of Homoeopathic Medical Officers Begins, Check Details

OPSC Homoeopathic Medical Officers Recruitment 2021

Online applications are invited from the prospective candidates through the Proforma Application to be made available on the Website of the Commission (http//:www.opse.gov.in).

The link for registration/ re-registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from 21.05.2021 to 22.06.2021 (Note: 29.06.2021 is the last date for submission of Registered Online Application) for recruitment to 186 (One Hundred Eighty-Six) posts of Homoeopathic Medical Officers in the Group-B rank of the State under Health & Family Welfare Department in the  Scale of Pay 44900/ – in  Level 10,  Cell-1 of ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other  Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Vacancy Position: As per requisition filed by the Health 8s Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha, the category wise vacancy  position along with reservation  thereof  is given below:

St. No. Category No. of Posts
1 2 3
1 UR 87 (26-w)
2 SEBC 0fi (02-w)
3 SC 08 (02-w)
4 ST  85  (26-w)
Total 186 (56-w)

 

Out of the total 186 number of vacancies mentioned above,  the reservation of vacancies in respect of  Sports  Person,  Ex-Serviceman and Persons with Disabilities are given below.  Candidates belonging to  Sports Person, Ex-Serviceman and  Persons with  Disabilities  (whose permanent disability is 40% &  more)  shall be adjusted against the categories to which they belong.

Sub-Category No. of Posts
2
Sports Person 02(01-w)
Ex-Serviceman 06
Person with Disabilities 07 (03-w)
(a) Low Vision 02(01s
   (b) Hard of Hearing 02(01-w)
(c) Locomotor Disability

Including Dwarfism and Acid Attacked Victims

 03(01-w)

 

Age limit: A  candidate must have attained the age of  2 1  (Twenty-one years and must not be above the age of  32  (Thirty-two)  years as on  1st  day of  January 2021 i e.  he/she must have been born not earlier than  2nd  January, 1989  and not later than 1st January, 2OOO.

The upper age limit prescribed above shall be relaxable by 5 (five)  years for candidates belonging to the categories of  Scheduled  Castes  (S.C.),  Scheduled Tribes (S.T.), Socially & Educationally Backward Classes (S.E.B. C.), Women, Ex-Servicemen and by10 (Ten) years for Persons with Disabilities whose permanent disability is forty percent (40%) and more.

Persons with Disabilities belonging to 8C/ ST/ REBC categories are eligible for age relaxation benefit of 15 years. Date of birth entered in the High School Certificate or equivalent certificate issued by the concerned Board/ Council will only be accepted by the Commission.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have possessed the Degree of Bachelor in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (B.H.M.S.) or equivalent Degree from a recognized University or Institution recognized by  Central Council of  Homoeopathy and must have registered himself/ herself under the  Odisha State Board of Homoeopathic Medicines.

Examination Fee: A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs. 5OO/- {Rupees five hundred} only.  Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and Persons with Disability {whose permanent disability is 40% and more} are exempted from payment of this fee.

Click here to visit the official website and read the notification.

