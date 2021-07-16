OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply soon for several government jobs, check details

OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021

Good news for people who are in search of government jobs. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a notification to fill up several vacant posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply soon for the vacant posts of Associate Professor in State universities under the administrative control of the Higher Education Department.

The vacancies are in various subjects of English, Physics, Anthropology, Zoology, Law, Economics, Dharma Shastra, other subjects.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details:

  • Publication of notification: July 14
  • Link for registration/ re-registration and payment of examination fee shall be available from July 23, 2021 to August 23, 2021.
  • Last date for submission of registered online application: August 31

OPSC Recruitment 2021 vacancy name and number:

Total: 320 vacancies

  • Ravenshaw University- 52
  • Utkal University- 44,
  • Berhampur University- 36,
  • Rajendra University Balangir- 36,
  • Kalahandi University- 32,
  • Rama Devi Women’s University- 28,
  • Maharaja Sriram Chanda Bhanja Deo University- 27,
  • Gangadhar Meher University- 22,
  • Sambalpur University- 20,
  • Fakir Mohan University- 14,
  • Shri Jagannath Sanskrit University- 9
Age limit: The minimum age limit- The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years on 01.01. 2021. Maximum age limit- No limit (Superannuation age becomes the maximum age limit by default).

Educational Qualification:

  • The candidate should have a good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant subject.
  • A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).
  • A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of Seventy five (75).

Exam fee:

The applicant will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 400 online. However, the candidates who come under the SC/ST/PWD category can apply free of cost.

How to apply: Candidates can apply on the official website of OPSC.

Click here to visit the official website of OPSC.

Click here to read the notification.

