OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 385 Assistant Professor posts In Odisha Teachers Training Institutes

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited application for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in different disciplines of the Government Teachers Training Institutes under the Higher Education Department on official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 on the official website of OPSC i.e. www.opsc.gov.in.

The link for online registration and payment of examination fee will open from August 25 to September 24 on www.opsc.gov. The last date for submission of registered online application is October 1.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 385 vacant posts of Assistant Professor (Teacher Education) -Stage-1 through the recruitment examination.

Important Dates for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

Starting date of online registration and payment of fee: August 25, 2021

Last date of online registration and payment of fee: September 24, 2021

Last date of submission of registered online application: October 1, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total assistant professor posts- 385

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification

The candidate must possess a Master’s Degree or dual Master’s Degrees for the post of Assistant Professor (Teacher Education), if the guidelines of National Council for Teacher Education so demands, with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent Degree from a Foreign University.

Have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for Assistant Professor (Stage-I) or must have acquired a PhD Degree in the concerned /relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University or a Foreign University OR NET in Education OR PhD in Education.

Age limit for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

Minimum age limit- 21 years

Maximum age limit- 45 years

That means the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.10.1976 and not later than 01.10.2000.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 (five) years for candidates belonging to SC/ST/SEBC /Women and by 10 years for PWDs whose permanent disability is 40% and more.

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be made based on the Commission on the basis of merit to be judged by performance in interview of eligible shortlisted candidates.

The academic score as specified in Appendix-II (Table 3B) for colleges as per UGC regulation, 2018 shall be considered for short-listing of candidates for interview.

How to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online through the official website of OPSC i.e. www.opsc.gov.in. from August 25, 2021.

Candidates must apply for the posts through online mode on opsc.gov.in. Applications received through any other mode would be rejected.

Application Fee

The candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 400. SC/ST and PwD candidates are exempted from application fee.

