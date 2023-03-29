OPSC recommends 1205 candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Assistant Surgeon, Check list here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday recommended 1205 successful candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon). The examination for these posts was held on February 20, 2023.

On the basis of written examination conducted on 20.02.2023 the Commission herewith recommends the list of 1205 (One thousand two hundred five) successful candidates (list enclosed) for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon), pursuant to Advertisement No. 11 of 2022-23, reads a notice sent by the Secretary, OPSC on 29 March.

A total of 2580 candidates had appeared for the said examination. For the first time such a big number of list of candidates has been recommended by OPSC in these posts for recruitment.

Check the list of successful candidates whose names have been recommended, in the following link.