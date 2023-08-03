OPSC OMAS Written exam 2021 postponed

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Municipal Administrative Service (OMAS) 2021 written examination date. The exam was scheduled to be held on August 13th, 2023. It has been postponed till further notice.

In the official notification, OPSC mentioned, “It is for the information of all concerned that the written examination of Odisha Municipal Administrative Services-2021 pursuant to Advt. No.06 of 2022-23 scheduled to be held on 13.08.2023 vide this Office Notice No. 5116/PSC, dt-26.06.2023 & 5964/ PSC, Dt- 24.07.2023 is hereby postponed till further notification. The date and Programme of the said examination shall be notified later.”

The exam was to be held in five Zones- Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Balasore, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.

The exam is a recruitment examination conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission for Group A and Group B positions in the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services. The OMAS is responsible for managing and administering municipal bodies in Odisha.