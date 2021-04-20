OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Computer Based Recruitment Examination Postponed; Check Details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Tuesday postponed the Computer Based Recruitment Exam for the post of Medical Officer. The exam was slated to be held on April 25, 2021 (Sunday), however, it has been postponed in view of the weekend shutdown in the wake of COVID pandemic.

The Computer Based Recruitment Exam (CBRE) for the recruitment of Medical Officer will be conducted on April 28 (Wednesday) instead of April 25 (Sunday).

“Recruitment test for Medial Officer (Assistant Surgeon) scheduled to held on 25.04.2021 (Sunday) at 10.00 AM is now rescheduled to 28.04.2021 (Wednesday) at the same in view of shutdown declared for weekend day following latest Covid guidelines,” read a notification released by the OPSC.

“The centre lists as advertised as per this office Letter No. 2644, dt. 19.04.2021, roll nos, allotted to them remain unchanged except in respect of centre Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, in place of which Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement (GITA), Bhubaneswar has now been a centre. The roll nos which were assigned to Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar is now allotted to the Gandhi Institute for Technological Advancement (GITA) Bhubaneswar. Every other thing remains unaltered,” it added.

Also Read: OPSC Medical Officer Exam 2021 Schedule Released; Check List Of Shortlisted Candidates Here

The shortlisted candidates can download the “Admission Certificate” and “Instructions to Candidate” from the Website of Commission from April 23.

Click here to visit the official website.