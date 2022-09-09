OPSC declares Odisha Civil Services-2020 Main Written Exam Results, check details here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results of Odisha Civil Services-2020 (Main) written examination on its website on Friday.

As many as 785 candidates including 287 women have qualified in the Odisha Civil Services-2020 (Main) written examination which was held between January 20, 2022 and February 8, 2022.

The commission has decided to conduct the document verification of the selected candidates and personality test from September 19, 2022 onwards in the office of the Commission at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack, said the Commission adding that the details programme of the verification of documents and personality test will be notified shortly.

The attestation form, bio-data & declaration format will be uploaded in the website of OPSC. The candidates are required to download their attestation form, bio-data and declaration format from the website of the commission and submit the duly filed in forms on the day of verification of documents.

The candidates are advised to keep in constant touch with the website of the commission for further information.

Here is the list of the candidates who have been selected in the Odisha Civil Services-2020 Main Written Exam.

Click here to visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).