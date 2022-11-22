OPSC Chairman clarifies on ASO exams 2016

Cuttack: The ASO examination in 2016 was conducted in a fair manner informed the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Chairman Satyajit Mohanty.

The Chairman further added that as per the High Court order, the 2016 norms shall be followed and the mark sheets and answer key will be uploaded once the final results are declared.

Satyajit Mohanty further informed that after the final results have been declared, the candidates can lodge complaints, if any.

The clarification of the Chairman came after the Orissa High Court quashed a case relating to alleged discrepancies in the evaluation and result in Odisha Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exams in 2016.

The Orissa High Court on November 14, 2022 declared the petition as inadmissible.