OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Notification for 606 posts out, check details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of more than 600 assistant professors (Stage-I) in Group-A of Odisha Education Service (OES).

Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from October 26, 2021. The selected candidates would get appointment for different disciplines of government degree colleges under the State Higher Education Department.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Important dates of OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

Date of issuance of OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 notification: October 8, 2021

Beginning of online application: October 26, 2021

Last date for online application: December 3, 2021

Names and number of OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 posts

How to apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

The interested candidates will have to apply online through the website of the OPSC, http://opsc.gov.in on or before December 3, 2021.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 salary

The selected candidates will get a salary in the Scale of Pay – Cell-I of Level-10 of the Pay matrix under ORSP (CT) Rules, 2019 with usual dearness and other allowances as admissible by the government from time to time.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 educational qualification

The applicants must have a master’s degree, with at least 55% of marks (50% for SC/ST, SEBC & PwD categories), National Eligibility Test (NET) qualified or Ph.D degree in the concerned/relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University or a Foreign University.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 age limit

A candidate should be between 21 years and 45 years. However, the candidates belonging to SC/ST/ SEBC/women will get 5 years of relaxation while the persons with disabilities whose permanent disability is 40% and more will get 10 years of relaxation.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 application fee

A candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs 400, however, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and Persons with Disabilities (whose permanent disability is 40% and more) can apply free of cost.

Click here to read the OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 notification

Click here to visit the official website.