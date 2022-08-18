OPSC ASO Exam Date
OPSC ASO Written Exam Postponed Due to Flood Situation In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Assistant Section Officer (ASO) examination scheduled to be conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on August 21 has been postponed until further notice due to severe flood situation in the state.

The notification read, the rescheduled date and time for the ASO written exam will be notified shortly.

Yesterday, many candidates belonging to the flood-hit districts took to Twitter and shared their grievances and urged the authorities to reschedule the recruitment examination keeping the disaster in mind.

 

 

