OPSC ASO Exam 2022 result: Here’s why several candidates were rejected ahead of result announcement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has rejected a total of 11 candidates on several grounds before the announcement of results for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exam which was held on August 27, 2022.

The candidates have been rejected as they were either caught cheating or were found using unfair means during the written exam held for recruitment to the post of ASO, stated the official notification of OPSC released on November 1, 2022.

The official OPSC ASO rejection list includes the roll number of the rejected candidates along with the ground of rejection. Out of the 11 candidates, nine were rejected for possession of mobile phones or Bluetooth devices during conduct of ASO written examination. The other two were rejected as they tore the OMR answer booklet during the written exam.

The exam candidates having the roll number 631615, 654610, 202501, 202189, 311552, 619996, 620278, 686459, 609431 have been rejected by the commission.

Notably, OPSC had conducted the ASO examination on August 27 to fill up 796 Group-B posts in the Odisha Secretariat Service. As far as results are concerned, OPSC Chairman Satyajit Mohanty had hinted that the written results of ASO exam will most likely be published by the first week of November, and the final results would be out by month end.

Nearly four lakh candidates are now desperately waiting for OPSC to declare the results of the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) exam.