OPSCexams
Representational Image (File Photo)

OPSC announces time table for Odisha Civil Services Main Examinations 2019

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday announced the time table for Civil Services Main Examinations 2019 on its official website.

According to the  notification released by the OPSC, the examinations will be held from December 7 to December 31, 2020.

The exam, which was scheduled to be held in September, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 1800 candidates have qualified the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examinations 2019.

The Examinations schedule is as follows:

OAS main examinationOAS main exam

 

 

You might also like
State

BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik holds virtual rally for Tirtol party candidate

State

Rotary club Bhubaneswar brings light under ‘Joy of Giving’ programme

State

2015 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,70,130

State

Bhubaneswr reports 110 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 28,892

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.