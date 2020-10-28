Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday announced the time table for Civil Services Main Examinations 2019 on its official website.

According to the notification released by the OPSC, the examinations will be held from December 7 to December 31, 2020.

The exam, which was scheduled to be held in September, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 1800 candidates have qualified the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examinations 2019.

The Examinations schedule is as follows: