OPSC announces recruitment for multiple posts; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has recently issued a notification inviting online applications for various Group A posts under the Commerce and Transport Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The registration for the recruit will start from August 22. The last date for application submission is September 22, 2023.

This recruitment drive aims to fill eight vacant positions for Inspector of Motor Vehicle (MVI), Additional RTO (Enforcement), and Assistant Works Engineer roles. Out of these eight positions, three have been reserved for women candidates, fostering gender inclusivity in the selection process.

To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, candidates will undergo several stages of evaluation:

Written Exam (150 marks)

The initial stage is a written exam with a duration of three hours. The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions and cover relevant subjects. It’s important to note that for every incorrect response, a negative marking of 25 percent will be applied to the total score.

Computer Skill Test (50 marks)

Candidates who clear the written exam will proceed to a computer skill test. This stage evaluates their proficiency in computer-related tasks and skills, contributing 50 marks to the overall assessment.

Viva Voce Test/Interview (20 marks)

The final stage involves a viva voce test or interview, which carries a weightage of 20 marks. This interaction aims to assess the candidates’ communication skills, knowledge, and suitability for the respective roles.

Candidates can check more details on the official website.