OPSC announces interview dates for PGT positions; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has unveiled the Document Verification (DV) and Viva Voce (interview) schedule for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (English). Candidates who have qualified for the interview/document verification stage can now access the comprehensive schedule on the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The interview/document verification process for the Post Graduate Teacher (English) position is slated to transpire from September 11 to September 14, 2023. In an official statement, the commission conveyed that the physical verification of original certificates and documents, alongside the Viva Voce test, will be conducted concurrently at the Commission’s premises located at 19, Dr. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001 during the aforementioned dates.

To access the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2023, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled “Document Verification & Viva Voce Test Notice – Recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (English) (Advt. No. 12 of 2020-21).”

Step 3: A PDF file containing the schedule will be downloaded to your device.

Step 4: Open the PDF and ascertain the interview/document verification dates based on your roll number.

Step 5: Print a copy of the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to arrive at the Commission’s office half an hour prior to their designated interview/document verification timing.

Click here to read the OPSC PGT notification