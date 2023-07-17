OPSC announces fresh vacancies for Group B post, Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced new vacancies for recruitment to Group-B posts of Assistant Director of Textiles under the Odisha Textiles and Sericulture Service (Textile Cadre).

The online registration will be made available on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from July 19, 2023. The submission of application forms will continue till August 19, 2023.

Vacancy Position

Unreserved: 4 (2-w)

SEBC: 1

Scheduled Caste: 1

Scheduled Tribe: 1(1-w)

Total: 7 (3-w)

Age

Candidate should not be below 21 years of age on the 1st day of August 2023, and above 38 years of age as on the 1st day of August 2022. The candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1984 and not later than 1st August 2002.

Educational Qualification

Candidate must possess a Degree in Textile Technology, Spinning, and Weaving from a recognized Institution; (ii) a Degree in Textile Chemistry; Or (iii) a Diploma in Textile Technology/ Handloom Technology from a recognized Institution with minimum practical experience of three years in the spinning/weaving Department of a Textile Mill or Handloom Industry or under the State Government.

Examination Fee

As per “Odisha Discontinuance of payment of application and examination fees for recruitment to different Posts and Services in the state Government Rules, 2022”, no examination fee is required to pay for applying or appearing in the recruitment.

Method of Selection

If the number of eligible candidates is less than fifty, the method of selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts will be made on the basis of Career Marking (50 Marks) and Oral Test (50 Marks).

Salary

The scale of pay Rs 44,900 to 1,42,400 in Level-10 of the Pay Matrix under the ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances.